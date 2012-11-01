LONDON Ex-Goldman Sachs star trader Pierre Henri-Flamand is shutting his London-based hedge fund Edoma Partners citing "unprecedented market conditions", the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is very disappointing for everyone concerned...we felt the most responsible course of action was to return money to investors and cease investment activity," Henri-Flamand said.

The former prop trader started the fund in November 2010 but has since seen funds under management fall to $855 million from around $1.8 billion.

The fund bets on corporate news events and employed 26 people, 14 of them investment professionals as of May 2012.

