Teacher Kathy Stauch's 9th Grade French-immersion geography class pose for a picture at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa, Canada, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Teacher Moulay Ismael Lamrani poses for a picture with his class in the Oudaya primary school in Rabat, September 15, 2015, at the start of the new school year in Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Class one children aged between six and seven years old pose for pictures in their classroom at Gifted Hands Educational Centre in Kenya's Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Year 9 Biology boys class pose for a picture with teacher Suzanne Veitch in their classroom at Forest School, London, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Students of the Don Bosco Technical Collegue pose for a picture in Quito, Ecuador, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Master Mohammad Ayoub poses with his fifth grade students at a local park in Islamabad, Pakistan September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Nguyen Thi Phuong teaches a third-grade class in the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, bordered with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Tahfiz or Koranic students recite the Koran in Madrasah Nurul Iman boarding school outside Malaysia's capital city, Kuala Lumpur, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tahfiz or Koranic students pose for a photograph in Madrasah Nurul Iman boarding school outside Malaysia's capital city, Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Students in Irena Chmura's Salusbury World class, which includes students from Year 1 to Year 6, pose in their classroom in London, Britain June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Primary 7 pupils from Glenaan Primary School in the Glens of Antrim pose for a group picture in their classroom with their teacher and school principal Mr. Close in Northern Ireland, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Primary 3 pupils from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in the town of Portrush pose for a group picture with their teacher Mrs Martin in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2015. There have been some improvements: the number of children not attending primary school has plummeted to an estimated 57 million worldwide in 2015, the U.N. says, down from 100 million 15 years ago. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Teacher Kahon Rochel poses for a picture with students inside their classroom at the the EPV Sinai primary school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 28, 2015. Nearly three years after Taliban gunmen shot Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the teenage activist last week urged world leaders gathered in New York to help millions more children go to school. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Syrian refugee students in second grade wait for the start of their first lesson of the year at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Primary School in Ankara, Turkey, September 28, 2015. World Teachers' Day falls on 5 October, a Unesco initiative highlighting the work of educators struggling to teach children amid intimidation in Pakistan, conflict in Syria or poverty in Vietnam. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISLAMABAD Nearly three years after Taliban gunmen shot Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the teenage activist challenged world leaders at the United Nations to help millions more children go to school.

Her call last week comes ahead of World Teachers' Day on Oct 5, a UNESCO initiative highlighting the work of educators struggling to teach children amid intimidation in Pakistan, conflict in Syria or poverty in Vietnam.

Around 120 million children are out of school and a further 250 million are illiterate despite attending school, the World Bank said in May.

But there have been some improvements.

The number of children not attending primary school has plummeted to an estimated 57 million worldwide in 2015, the U.N. says. Fifteen years ago, when the Millennium Development Goals called for universal primary school education, 100 million children were out of primary school.

Sub-Saharan Africa has the largest number of children out of school, although enrolment is increasing.

Worldwide, the number of schools is growing rapidly -- both private schools for the middle class and wealthy, and cash-strapped government schools in places like Kenya, where poorly paid teachers are striking to demand more pay.

Many schools lack teachers, chairs, electricity or books. Others even lack buildings.

But children seem willing to learn anywhere. Classes are in corridors in the Philippines, onboard boats in Brazil, and under the searing sun in Afghanistan.

(Writing by Katharin Houreld in Islamabad; Editing by Brian McGee and Neil Fullick)