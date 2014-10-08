An Everything Everywhere (EE) mobile phone store sign is seen in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's biggest mobile operator EE is to launch a new TV service, aiming to steal a march on its traditional rivals and take on entertainment groups such as BSkyB by offering premium programming as part of a broadband package.

Britain's communications industry has been transformed in recent years, with former state telecoms group BT broadcasting Premier League soccer matches and media groups pushing their shows to viewers via smartphones and tablets.

EE, jointly owned by France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom, said it believed there was room in the market for a new service with an operating system based on those found on smartphones.

Offering over 70 TV channels, 10,000 TV series and movies, EE will target households which currently do not pay for TV and those which pay for a full subscription TV service but which could be tempted to scale back.

Viewers will be able to watch four different programmes on four different devices within the same house at the same time, with the smartphone or tablet replacing the TV control to pause, rewind and replay programming.

Viewers will also be able to pause programming and start it again at the same point in a new room.

EE said a new set-top box would be given for free to customers taking a home broadband subscription.

"The TV market is changing rapidly, from traditional screens to mobile phones and tablets and from pure pay-TV to open platforms," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee told a small group of reporters on Wednesday. "That is a significant change."

ROOM TO GROW

EE's service will be similar to other offerings in the market with its broadcast channels and some additional programming such as movies. It will not boast exclusive programming such as sports rights however.

BT, the country's biggest telecoms provider, has helped grow its broadband business and consumer revenues since launching a high-profile sports service in 2012 but it has come at a huge cost.

It has agreed to pay more than 1.6 billion pounds alone for Premier League and Champions League rights over three-year cycles.

For EE the move will help the group in its drive to position itself as the most innovative mobile operator in Britain, after it launched superfast 4G services nearly a year ahead of its rivals Vodafone and Telefonica's O2.

It will also help it compete against BT, which is expected to launch a mobile offering to consumers next year, and against broadband supplier TalkTalk, cable operator Virgin Media and satellite group BSkyB, which is the dominant pay-TV group in more than 10 million homes.

"This is a hugely significant launch," said Paolo Pescatore at research group CCS Insight. "It demonstrates the growing need for telcos to offer multi-play services.

"It represents a statement of intent by the company to offer content in order to sell more broadband connections."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)