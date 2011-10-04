Tokyo An eerie coincidence on the closing level of the main U.S. stock index had traders atwitter when nerves of a harder market crash are running high.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index closed at precisely the same level as it did back on the same day in October 3, 2008, when global markets were heading into a precipitous freefall that dragged on for five volatile months.

Back in 2008, the index proceeded to plunge another 18 percent by the end of the year. That has made some traders contemplate the price chart omens, when markets are once again reeling, this time on fears of a disorderly outcome of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

In the three years since the global financial crisis, the price of gold has doubled, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes halved, while the cost of buying protection against a Greek default has exploded from 78 basis points to 5,273 basis points.

But the S&P 500 .SPX, perhaps the most widely followed equity index, hasn't budged at all.

"Of course the closing is a total coincidence. I mean the S&P has seen that price over 15 times since the start of 2010 so pick another date, mate!" said Christian Keilland, head of trading at BTIG in Hong Kong.

"But it just seems like wherever we go from here it feels like it's going to be faster, harder and choppier."

The S&P's ride from 1099.23 to 1099.23 over three years has been a roller coaster ride. During that period it hit a low of 666 -- a devilish level -- and a high of 1371, and moves in the index of more than 1.8 percent in a day were the norm.

Another bewitching coincidence not lost on traders: credit default swaps for South Korea were at 228 basis points on Tuesday, also the exact same level as Oct 3, 2008.

The eerie close on the S&P sparked more comparisons across asset classes with tables of index levels and prices then and now being emailed between trading desks, driven by a mixture of amusement and trepidation.

