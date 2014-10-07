Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
COPENHAGEN EET Group, Europe's largest distributor of video surveillance, spare parts and accessories for computers, printers and mobile phones, plans an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange, daily Berlingske reported on Tuesday.
"The plan is that the company will be listed in the first week of December," an unnamed source told the newspaper.
Swedish private equity company Alipes Invest, which is fully owned by Inter IKEA Investments, controls 75 percent of the shares in EET Group.
EET Group reported operating profit of 109 million Danish crowns (11.51 million pounds) from a revenue of 1.6 billion crowns in 2013 and according to the newspaper it can be worth around one billion crowns if listed on the bourse.
According to Berlingske, Danske Bank and Carnegie has been hired as advisors.
EET Group officials were not immediately available for comments.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.
BEIJING Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing the acquisition of U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc but says it has other options if the deal falls through, its top executive told Reuters.