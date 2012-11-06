FRANKFURT The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and Powernext SA said they aimed to combine market activities and expertise to create a pan-European gas market from the first quarter of 2013, in the latest step to encourage exchange-based gas trading.

Pending cartel authority approval, all gas products will be offered via platform provider Trayport, which Paris-based Powernext has been using since 2004, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move is aimed to help expand the share of continental Europe's gas trading that takes place on exchanges. The market lags behind Britain's mainly because a lot of gas still is delivered under long-term contracts destined for identified buyers.

A relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed, the companies said.

"In the framework of their cooperation, EEX and Powernext will remain two separate gas exchanges and will not create a joint venture," the two companies said.

As a result of the integration of German, French and Dutch products within one system, joint spread products will initially be offered for trading the German NCG and Gaspool hubs, Dutch TTF and French PEG, and other gas products in the future, the two exchanges said.

"Our aim is to deliver a unique pan-European gas offering focused on the physical and financial needs of the trading community," EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said.

Clearing and settlement of all transactions will be provided by the EEX clearing arm, European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

The move comes soon after Leipzig-based EEX spun off its gas trade business in the summer to a separate company, called EGEX European Gas Exchange, to pave the way for cooperation deals.

For EEX, which is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), gas trading is still relatively small compared with trading of its flagship power contracts and activity in EU carbon.

The company has built up a reference price for short-term gas trading called the EGIX and offers clearing for Austria's CEGH and Britain's NBP hubs.

Powernext launched French gas trading in 2008. Last month, it obtained recognition from the Dutch Economy Ministry as a gas exchange.

This will allow to aim for the launch of a futures and OTC clearing service on the Dutch TTF hub in January 2013, with the support of French incumbent GDF Suez Trading GSZ.PA as a quotation provider, it said.

