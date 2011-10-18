ZURICH Private bank EFG International (EFGN.S) plans to slash 10-15 percent of jobs over the next 18 months in an effort to reduce costs and return to profit, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

EFG, which employs 2,500 people, said it had reviewed its business units and was closing offices in Sweden, Dubai and Canada and had earmarked EFG Financial Products for an initial public offering (IPO).

"One-off restructuring charges, as well as associated goodwill and intangibles impairment, will be incurred this year, leading to an IFRS loss," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The underlying business was, however, performing broadly as anticipated at the time of the group's half-year results, EFG said.

The Swiss-listed bank announced in July it had initiated a business review to reposition it for growth after, earlier this summer, significantly cutting its core net profit target for the year to 140-160 million Swiss francs.

EFG's share price has fallen about 43 percent this year after dropping 10.5 percent in 2010.

EFG International said it was, in the future, looking to achieve net new assets in the range 5-10 percent per annum and a reduced cost-income ratio below 75 percent in the next three years and would as a result deliver strong, double-digit growth in profits.

"The business is well placed to remain in the front rank of private banks and believes that controlled profitable growth should deliver an annual IFRS net profit of 200 million francs within three years," it said.

The bank, which is 49 percent owned by the Latsis family of Greece, is part of the EFG Group, which also controls Greek listed lender Eurobank EFG EFGr.AT.

The specialised mid-sized wealth manager EFG faces competition at home from rivals Vontobel (VONN.S) and Sarasin BSAN.S.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)