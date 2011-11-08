BERLIN Top officials of the euro zone's bailout fund played down the subdued demand it drew Monday for a 10-year bond offer, and one told a newspaper the fund was working on plans to tap shorter-term debt markets.

The European Financial Stability Facility's Financial Officer, Christophe Frankel, told Boersen-Zeitung the transaction, in which subscriptions only just covered the 3 billion euros of debt on offer, reflected an unstable market environment rather than funding risks.

"In addition investors are uncertain with a view to the (future role of the) EFSF. For this reason, orders were weaker than usual," he said, adding the transaction -- which also paid higher yields than previous EFSF bond sales -- was "solid."

In Brussels late Monday, EFSF head Klaus Regling also cited the "very difficult" market climate and uncertainty about the fund's future profile as factors in the sale.

Since its creation in 2010, the bailout fund's terms and scope have changed. In June it was given additional powers to intervene in primary markets and greater lending capabilities, and then in July, lending rates on EFSF loans were cut and it was given powers to intervene in the secondary markets.

Now an additional transformation is mooted, not just as a financing vehicle for bank recapitalisation to governments outside formal lending programs, but as a 1 trillion euro (871.1 billion pound) entity leveraged to several times its current value.

Monday's bond sale -- already postponed last week due to tough market conditions -- was on behalf of bailout recipient Ireland.

Investors won a yield almost 90 basis points higher than the previous transaction in a similar tenor and demand paled in comparison with the EFSF's three previous transactions.

LITTLE CONFIDENCE

"When the EFSF priced its inaugural deal, expectations were that it would trade close to Germany and the other Triple A guarantors," a senior banker away from the deal told Thomson Reuters service IFR.

"However, this is clearly not the case. The levels at which this is trading shows you that there is little confidence in the name and what it is exactly."

For Ireland, however, the all-in cost of the ten-year issue will likely be under four percent, which is a plus. Changes agreed to the EFSF over the summer mean Dublin is no longer charged a margin of around 2.8 percent on its EFSF loans.

"Nine months ago we understood an average cost of our funding would be 5.83 percent for an average seven and a half years," said Jim Ryan, analyst at Glas Securities in Dublin.

"If now we are getting ten year money at two percent lower in an environment of heightened risk, it doesn't seem like a bad deal to me.

"We have to recognise that there is a flight to safety premium on German bunds right now. Pretty every other issuer is widening including other AAA issuers. It's not a surprise that EFSF would be widening also.

"It's not an easy environment."

The EFSF's Frankel said the "whole spectrum of investors" was represented at the deal, with 25 percent of orders from Asia, including Japan.

He said it was not the EFSF's priority to issue bonds in foreign currencies, and it was working on extending its debt profile.

"We want to now diversify on the refinancing side," he said. "What we are talking about is short-term paper with maturities of up to a year."

Frankel said last month tapping short-term funding markets would make it easier for the EFSF to raise big sums and its funding would become more flexible and diversified. ($1 = 0.727 Euros)

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)