LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - A group of 10 European financial institutions has sent a letter to the European Financial Stablity Facility to back a proposal that the EFSF partially insure eurozone sovereign bonds.

In a letter seen by IFR, dated October 21 and addressed to the EFSF chief executive Klaus Regling, the group said it saw the proposal as an essential element for sovereigns gaining access to private funding at sustainable rates.

The ratification of the enlargement of the EFSF allows it to provide EUR440bn (383 billioln pounds) of funding while maintaing its Triple A-rated status. But even this size, up from EUR255bn has increasingly been seen as inadequate for the task.

Paul Achleitner, an Allianz board member, has been pushing for the transformation of the EFSF into a sovereign debt insurer, a move that could dramatically increase the firepower of the Triple A rated fund.

The initiative which first came to light mid October, is the product of Allianz/Deutsche Bank collaborations and would allow the EFSF to guarantee (although the preferred term is 'risk participation') a proportion of any new issue.

This should reduce the risk for investors and encourage private investors to participate in something they would not otherwise have considered.

A banker close to the discussions termed this as 'giving these countries a nudge' towards more sustainable funding levels.

It would also mean that the EFSF's resources could be stretched further.

SOVEREIGN GUARANTEES

Today's letter said that 17 eurozone countries have provided the EFSF with EUR726bn of financial guarantees but that taxpayers' funds need to be put to the highest and best use.

If, for example, 25% of any issue were guaranteed, a 4:1 ratio would mean that EUR250m of EFSF money could underpin EUR1trn of debt, significantly easing funding problems for a good few years to come. Indeed, the whole EUR726bn of EFSF2 rather than the potential EUR440bn of Triple A issuance could come into play.

The signatories were Allianz, Axa, Banco Popular Espanol, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Generali, Mediobanca, MunichRe, PIMCO, and Unicredit.

Partially insuring sovereign debt would be possible without any further increase to the EFSF's existing commitments and should be part of any comprehensive plan by European governments to address the crisis, the letter said.

The proportion guaranteed would be on a sliding scale depending on the sovereign concerned and investors would be able to calculate the risk/reward relationship between the protection provided and the interest rate paid, the banker said.

The letter also stated that the proposal is supported by numerous other European financial institutions that were not in a position to sign the open support letter by 12:30 GMT.

