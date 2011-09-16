WROCLAW, Poland Euro zone finance ministers neither rejected nor endorsed leveraging their bailout fund -- an idea floated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Friday, euro zone officials said.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has 440 billion euros (383.6 billion pounds) of effective lending capacity, which many economists believe is too little if large euro zone countries like Spain or Italy were to need emergency loans.

Geithner told euro zone ministers they could consider leveraging the fund to boost its firepower.

"It has not been rejected, and it has not been endorsed -- it is being discussed," a senior euro zone official said. "But the priority is the implementation of the current EFSF reform."

A second source said the proposal was not discussed in detail at the brief appearance of Geithner at the Eurogroup.

"There was no rejection. There were some interesting remarks by some participants, but no substantial discussion," the second euro zone official said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)