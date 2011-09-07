FRANKFURT Greece's IMF/EU programme is currently not working, it will not be able to return to markets as planned and its citizens may have to accept a decline in living standards, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund, the EFSF, said on Wednesday.

"The objective (of EU/IMF aid) is clear, it is to buy time. This is now working in Ireland and Portugal but it is not yet working in Greece," EFSF head Klaus Regling said during a panel discussion organised by the Social Policy Association.

"The assumptions that Greece will go back to the markets in 2013 will not be reached."

He added that monetary union meant countries like Greece were unable to use tools like currency devaluation to aid their plight, leaving the painful process of cutting internal spending and driving down wages as the only way of restoring economic competitiveness.

"The ugly truth is that countries have to cut their standard of living," Regling said. "In most (problem) countries this is unavoidable."

In contrast to Greece's problems, Regling said Ireland and Portugal were pulling themselves out of the crisis under their EU/IMF bailout programmes.

"In Ireland the worst is over," Regling said. "Ireland is a success story."

"The ultimate test is can they go back to markets, if they continue on the current path it looks quite likely to be the case."

Regling's EFSF was given a boost by German lawmakers on Wednesday.

As expected, the German Constitutional Court rejected lawsuits filed by eurosceptics aimed at blocking the participation of Europe's biggest economy in bailout packages for Greece and other euro zone countries.

However, it also ruled that parliament must have a bigger say in future rescue packages, a move that could potentially hamper it taking aggressive steps to quell the euro zone's problems.

There are already fears that the 440 billion euro (386.3 billion pound) EFSF may not be big enough to handle the crisis if it continues to drag down Italy and Spain.

The fund's current commitments total at least 142 billion euros, according to Reuters estimates, leaving it at most 298 billion to cope with future challenges, which may include recapitalising European banks and aiding Italy or Spain.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)