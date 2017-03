CAIRO A car bomb exploded near a police training centre in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, state television reported on Wednesday, saying that three terrorists had died in the blast.

Nile television said the explosion took place in the city of El-Arish, in the northern Sinai, where violence by Islamist militants has escalated since President Mohamed Mursi was deposed on July 3. It gave no further details.

