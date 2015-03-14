FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt British energy company BG BG.L will invest $4 billion (2.71 billion pounds) in Egypt over the next two years, the company's chief operating officer said on Saturday.
Sami Iskander said the firm would sign an agreement with the government on Sunday, the final day of a weekend investment conference where Egypt is hoping to attract billions of dollars, especially in the energy sector.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.