SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt British energy company BG BG.L will invest $4 billion (2.71 billion pounds) in Egypt over the next two years, the company's chief operating officer said on Saturday.

Sami Iskander said the firm would sign an agreement with the government on Sunday, the final day of a weekend investment conference where Egypt is hoping to attract billions of dollars, especially in the energy sector.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)