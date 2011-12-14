CAIRO An Egyptian blogger jailed by a military court for defaming the army had his prison term reduced on Wednesday after the court reviewed the case, which drew criticism from international human rights groups.

Michael Nabil, 25, was arrested in March and began a hunger strike to protest against his conviction for posting remarks saying the army tried to help quell an uprising that unseated President Hosni Mubarak in February 11.

The generals now ruling Egypt say the army took no part in a police crackdown on protesters but moved in to protect state buildings after civil security forces pulled out as the 18-day uprising reached its climax.

The military has pledged to steer the country to civilian rule by mid-2012.

Nabil, who was arrested at his home in Cairo and has already served about seven months of his sentence, had the prison term cut from three years to two after the retrial. He was also fined 200 Egyptian pounds ($33), court sources said.

Activists and rights groups say Nabil's case highlights the Egyptian army's heavy-handed approach to dissenters who criticise its top generals for using tactics reminiscent of Mubarak's regime.

The European Union urged Egyptian authorities in October to ensure proper medical care for Nabil, whose health was deteriorating according to his family, and told them to respect international standards in protecting prisoners.

Reporters Without Borders said it had tried to visit Nabil but was not given permission.

Activists have condemned the army's use of military courts to try thousands of civilians since Mubarak's overthrow. The courts sit behind closed doors and are known for handing down swift verdicts that are often seen as unfair.

