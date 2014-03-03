CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced two policemen to 10 years in prison on Monday for killing an activist in 2010, a Reuters witness said, in a high profile case seen as the spark that led to the uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Khaled Said's death triggered protests and an internet campaign that helped launch the revolt against Mubarak in 2011.

The two policemen were sentenced to seven years in prison in 2011, but a court cancelled the ruling after an appeal and ordered a retrial, judicial sources said.

The policemen were accused of arresting Said without reason and beating him to death in the city of Alexandria.

Under Mubarak, human rights groups accused the police of widespread torture.

