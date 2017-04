PARIS Egypt's envoy to France said Greek authorities had informed his counterpart in Athens that they had found blue and white debris as part of its search for a missing EgyptAir plane.

"All I will say is that our embassy in Athens told us that it was contacted by Greek authorities who signalled that they found white and blue debris corresponding to EgyptAir's colours," Ehab Badawy told BFM television.

"I can't confirm it is the debris, but it would be reasonable to think it is the debris of this plane," he said.

