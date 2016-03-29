CAIRO Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister said seven people including three passengers remained on board an EgyptAir plane that was hijacked and diverted to Cyprus on Tuesday.

The hijacker had not made any concrete demands so far, said Sherif Fathy, who declined to give the nationalities of the passengers still on the plane.

He declined to identify the hijacker. Egyptian state TV had earlier named a passenger as the hijacker but his colleague later told Reuters he was one of the victims.

Egypt is sending a plane to Cyprus to pick up stranded passengers, some of whom had been travelling from Alexandria to Cairo for connecting flights abroad.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Angus MacSwan)