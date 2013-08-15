Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO Egyptian security forces will use live ammunition to counter any attacks against themselves or public buildings, state television said on Thursday, quoting the Interior Ministry.
The announcement came hours after protesters torched a government building in a Cairo suburb. On Wednesday, hundreds of Egyptians died following a fierce security crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.