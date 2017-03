ISMAILIA, Egypt Offices used by the Muslim Brotherhood's political party were set ablaze in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Friday, witnesses said, as opponents of President Mohamed Mursi and his Islamist allies clashed with police in at least three other cities.

Witnesses said a group of youths had first broken into and ransacked the offices used by the Freedom and Justice Party, the Brotherhood's political arm.

