CAIRO Egypt's armed forces deployed troops on the ground in the city of Suez early on Saturday after seven protesters and a soldier were shot dead in clashes on the second anniversary of the uprising against Hosni Mubarak.

"We have asked the third armed forces to send reinforcements on the ground until we pass this difficult period," Adel Refaat, head of state security in Suez told state television.

