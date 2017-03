CAIRO Four people were killed by gunfire in the Egyptian city of Suez on Friday, medics said, the first fatalities of a day of violence on the second anniversary of the uprising against Hosni Mubarak.

Medics told Reuters that another person was in critical condition. At least 186 civilians and 45 security personnel were injured in clashes between protesters and police across the country, officials said.

