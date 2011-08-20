CAIRO The Arab League will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip that killed 15 Palestinians, a spokesman said.

"The Arab League received a request from the Palestinian state ... and after negotiations it decided to host an urgent meeting on the level of the permanent representatives at 12 p. m. tomorrow," Mahmoud Abdel Aziz said.

The incident led Egypt on Saturday to withdraw its ambassador from Israel pending an investigation by the Jewish state on the attacks near the Egyptian border that also killed five Egyptians, raising tension between Israel and Egypt.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)