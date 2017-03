CAIRO Egypt's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said in a speech to military and police officers on Sunday that his message to the supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi is that "there is room for everyone in Egypt".

But in his first public comments since last week's security crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, Sisi also warned that anyone who resorts to violence would not be tolerated.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)