CAIRO An Egyptian court overturned a government decree allowing the army to arrest civilians on Tuesday, a setback for military rulers preparing to hand power to an elected president.

The decree was issued by the army-backed interim government before a tense presidential run-off vote on June 16-17.

It was challenged by rights activists and politicians who accused the generals of reviving an unpopular emergency law that lapsed in May.

"The court has blocked the decision of the Minister of Justice that gave military and military intelligence officers powers of arrest," said Cairo administrative court Judge Ali Fikry.

