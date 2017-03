Israeli soldiers walk into the border crossing between Israel and Egypt's Sinai, near the Red Sea resort of Eilat February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A worker closes a gate at the border crossing between Israel and Egypt's Sinai, near the Red Sea resort of Eilat February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A boy sits on a bench outside the border crossing between Israel and Egypt's Sinai, near the Red Sea resort of Eilat, as his family waits to cross into Egypt, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

South Korea's Consul to Egypt Lim Wan Shun (C) and Egyptian Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou (L) talk to a Korean tourist who was injured in a blast on a bus in Taba, at a hospital in Sharm El-Sheik hospital, southern Sinai, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO The Sinai-based Islamist militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a blast on a tourist bus that killed two South Koreans and the Egyptian driver on Sunday, the group said in a statement.

Islamist militancy has risen sharply in the relatively lawless region adjoining Israel and the Gaza Strip and elsewhere in Egypt since the army deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July, following mass protests.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)