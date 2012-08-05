CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi called for an urgent meeting with the country's military council on Sunday, the Muslim Brotherhood's party said on its Facebook page, after an attack on a police station in North Sinai killed at least 15 policemen.

Egyptian security sources said the attackers had used a stolen police vehicle to launch the assault - which took place on the border between Egypt and Israel - and had fired live ammunition at police officers at the station.

Israel said the attack was staged by a group of militants who had commandeered two Egyptian vehicles and driven them through a crossing on the Egyptian-Israeli border.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Andrew Osborn)