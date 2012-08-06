CAIRO The attack on an Egyptian police station on the Israeli border on Sunday was staged by militants who infiltrated from Gaza through tunnels and others from the Sinai region, an Egyptian security official was quoted as saying by the state news agency.

At least 15 Egyptian policemen were killed in the attack.

"Jihadist elements who infiltrated from Gaza through tunnels, in collaboration with jihadist elements from the regions of Al-Mahdia and Jebel El Halal, attacked a border point on the eastern border," the official was quoted as saying by the MENA news agency.

The official said the militants tried to escape to Gaza using two cars after the attack, but were "dealt with", MENA said, without adding any further details.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)