CAIRO One Egyptian was killed and six others were injured in a bomb attack on Wednesday on a security vehicle in Egypt's lawless Sinai Peninsula, near the border with Israel, security sources said.

Security officials and witnesses said the casualties included civilians and security officers.

Egypt has been hit by a wave of violence, including attacks by Islamist militants based in Sinai on security forces, since the army ousted the elected Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against him.

Witnesses said Wednesday's attack had been carried out by two men riding a motorcycle who threw a bomb at a security vehicle in the North Sinai city of al-Arish and fled. The Ministry of Interior confirmed the attack and said seven people had been injured. State television said the attack had resulted in deaths and injuries but did not give details.

A presidential election takes place on May 26-27, which former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to win.

Last Saturday, three people were wounded by a bomb attack at a pro-Sisi election rally in Cairo.

