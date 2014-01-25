DUBAI An al Qaeda-inspired group in Egypt has claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks in Cairo that killed six people on the eve of the third anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, according to a U.S.-based monitoring service.

The SITE monitoring service said the militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis (Supporters of Jerusalem) made the claim in a message placed on Jihad forums on Friday.

It said it carried out attacks including a car bomb at a security compound in central Cairo, and told Muslims to stay away from "enemy headquarters and security centres".

