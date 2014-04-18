CAIRO A bomb exploded in a Cairo square late on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding another, the Egyptian state newspaper Al Ahram reported on its website.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Since the army toppled Egypt's first freely-elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, in July, Islamist militants have stepped up attacks on members of the security forces, killing hundreds. On Tuesday, two bomb attacks wounded three policemen in central Cairo.

