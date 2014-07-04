CAIRO Three people are believed to have been killed in an explosion early on Friday at a house south of Cairo used for making bombs, the Eyptian state news agency MENA reported.

The explosion was in a brick building in an agricultural area in the town of Abu Kasah in Fayoum province, it said, adding that experts found more than 20 explosive devices at the scene, which they were defusing.

"Remains of bodies, estimated to be three, have been discovered and the identities are being determined," MENA said.

Militant attacks on security forces have increased since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last July following mass protests against his year of rule.

On Thursday, the anniversary of Mursi's ouster, five people died in a bomb blast and in clashes between security forces and protesters.

After Mursi's overthrow, security forces launched a crackdown that saw thousands of Brotherhood members detained and hundreds killed. Mursi and other leaders are in detention, and Egypt has labelled the country's oldest Islamist movement a terrorist organisation.

