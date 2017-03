CAIRO A powerful explosion in Cairo occurred in front of the Italian consulate in the city centre on Saturday, a security official and state news agency MENA said.

The security official said a car bomb caused the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion. The MENA report cited witnesses as saying the force of the explosion had caused massive destruction to the building.

