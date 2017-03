CAIRO Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said on Saturday Egypt was at war and urged the world to unite against terrorism after a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State killed one person at the Italian consulate in Cairo, a state-run newspaper reported.

“The time has come for the world to unite in facing terrorism, which now threatens the entire world," Al-Ahram newspaper quoted him as telling reporters.

(Reporting by Cairo bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)