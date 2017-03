CAIRO A crude device exploded near a police station in a Cairo suburb on Friday, security sources said, hours after a car bomb killed at least four people and a second explosion in the capital killed a police officer.

A loud blast was heard in the Talbeya neighbourhood in Giza, a large district on the outskirts of Cairo, witnesses told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Writing By Maggie Fick; Editing by Mike Collett-White)