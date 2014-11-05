CAIRO A bomb planted in a train killed two Egyptian policemen and wounded 11 other people when it exploded at a station in the Nile Delta province of Menufia late on Wednesday, state television said.

Another small bomb exploded about an hour later in a Cairo metro station, wounding three people, the state-run Al-Ahram news portal reported.

Egypt has faced a growing Islamist insurgency since July 2013 when the army ousted elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests and cracked down hard on his Muslim Brotherhood.

The Islamist militants are based mainly in the Sinai Peninsula, where at least 33 soldiers were killed last month near the border with the Gaza Strip, prompting the army to clear a border area used for smuggling weapons and fighters.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for Wednesday's attacks.

More than 500 people, mostly soldiers and police, have been killed in militant attacks, according to government statistics. Hundreds of Islamists have been killed in the government crackdown and many thousands more jailed.

The Muslim Brotherhood maintains it is a peaceful movement and has denied involvement in recent anti-state violence.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Ralph Boulton, Bernard Orr)