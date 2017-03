CAIRO An Egyptian court on Monday banned a pro-democracy movement that helped ignite the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in 2011, judicial sources and the website of the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said.

The ruling banning the activities of the April 6 movement follows the imprisonment of three of its leading members last year on charges of protesting illegally. The charges against April 6 included "damaging the image of the state", according to the Al-Ahram report.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence)