Deputy leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Khairat El-Shater reacts as he stands behind bars during his trial with ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Muslim Brotherhood leader Dr. Faried Ismaiel waves with the Rabaa sign, symbolising the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, during his trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (unseen) after their summit at the presidential palace in Cairo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks past graffiti denouncing the Interior and Defence Ministry and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, along Mohamed Mahmoud Street, during the third anniversary of violent and deadly clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police take their positions in Tahrir Square as protesters and activists called for demonstrations on the third anniversary of the Mohamed Mahmoud violent clashes in central Cairo November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Egyptian police on Thursday detained Mohamed Ali Bishr, one of the few Muslim Brotherhood leaders to escape jail after last year's overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, extending a sweeping crackdown on political dissent.

Bishr, a veteran politician who served as a cabinet minister under Mursi, was accused of inciting violence and terrorism, and of seeking to overthrow the government after he called for mass protests on Nov. 28, state media said.

Since the army toppled Mursi in July 2013, Egypt has banned the Brotherhood, its oldest Islamist movement, labelled it a terrorist organisation and rounded up thousands of its members. The Brotherhood has denied any involvement in militant violence.

With much of the leadership, including Mursi, in jail, Bishr had played a key role in keeping the group's activities alive underground. He was also involved in a pressure group that had pushed for Mursi's reinstatement and was banned last month.

The group, the National Coalition to Support Legitimacy and Reject the Coup, condemned Bishr's arrest, which came a day after 25 protesters were detained in downtown Cairo.

"We reject the continuation of rabid attacks against components of the coalition and its members... and against the sons and daughters of the student protest movement," the group said on its Facebook page.

The outlawed Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the Brotherhood, condemned the arrest and said Bishr had served seven years in jail, in 1999-2002 and 2006-2010.

Bishr is be held for 15 days of questioning, according to state media.

Once among Egypt's best-organised and most successful political movements, the Brotherhood won the first parliamentary and presidential elections after the 2011 Tahrir Square revolution that toppled veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Mursi governed for a year, but angered many Egyptians by giving himself sweeping powers and mismanaging the economy, prompting mass protests against his rule.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the army chief behind Mursi's removal, went on to win a presidential election in May and promised that the Brotherhood would cease to exist under his rule. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful movement.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra, editing by Lin Noueihed and Mark Heinrich)