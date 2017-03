CAIRO Egypt's army blamed the Muslim Brotherhood for an attack on an army bus which killed one officer and injured three others in Cairo on Thursday.

"Masked armed men belonging to the terrorist Brotherhood targeted a bus of the armed forces... which led to the martyrdom of the Warrant Officer Yusri Mahmoud Mohamed Hassan," the army spokesman said in a statement on Facebook.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Georgy)