Special forces police fire rubber bullets during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police fire rubber bullets and tear gas during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police officers take positions during clashes in front of Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A special forces police officer fires rubber bullets during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University March 26, 2014. One person was killed near Egypt's Cairo University on Wednesday when protesters supporting ousted President Mohamed Mursi clashed with security forces, a health ministry official told Reuters. The protesters were demonstrating against a court ruling earlier this week condemning more than 500 alleged Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO One person was killed near Egypt's Cairo University on Wednesday when protesters supporting ousted President Mohamed Mursi clashed with security forces, a health ministry official told Reuters.

The official said eight were wounded but could not give further details. The protesters were demonstrating against a court ruling earlier this week condemning more than 500 alleged Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)