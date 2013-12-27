CAIRO One person was killed on Friday in Egypt's southern province of Minya when supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood clashed with police, a local security official said.

Osama Metwally, security director for Minya province, said that the person was killed in the city of Samalut. The province is some 270 km (170 miles) south of the capital Cairo. Metwally did not say whether the person was a Brotherhood supporter.

Tensions flared in the capital and in several other cities on Friday, in the first large protests since the government declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation on Wednesday.

