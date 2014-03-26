CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor ordered 919 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to stand trial on Wednesday on charges including terrorism and murder, the state news agency reported.

They will stand trial in the southern province of Minya, where earlier this week a judge sentenced 529 Brotherhood members to death on various charges including killing.

The state news agency said the new charges related to violence that broke out last August after the security forces forcibly dispersed protest camps set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

