Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood called for a nationwide "millions' march of anger" on Friday after noon prayers to protest the recent security forces' violent crackdown on protesters in which hundreds were killed.
"Despite the pain and sorrow over the loss of our martyrs, the latest coup makers' crime has increased our determination to end them," the Islamist group said in a statement on Friday. Over 500 Brotherhood supporters were killed in the violence.
The Islamist group accuses the military of staging a coup when it ousted its leader, elected President Mohamed Mursi, last month. Liberal and youth activists who backed the military saw the move as a positive response to public demands.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.