CAIRO Liberal economist Ahmed Galal said on Sunday he had agreed to become Egypt's finance minister in the state's army-backed interim government.

Egyptian Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi has been holding meetings with candidates for his new cabinet, which is expected to be formed in the next few days.

Nabil Fahmy, a former Egyptian ambassador to the United States, had earlier said he accepted the post of foreign minister. Senior Judge Mohamed Amin el-Mahdy also said he agreed to take the post of justice minister.

