CAIRO Egypt's new President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi kept Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb in his post on Monday and asked him to form a new government, state TV said, signalling his desire for continuity as he sets out to fix the economy and heal political divisions.

The new administration is expected to retain ministers in key posts like finance, officials and the media said. It is not clear when a new government will be named.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy)