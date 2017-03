Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential palace in Cairo July 18, 2012 . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has named Hisham Ramez, a former deputy central banker, as the new central bank chief after accepting the resignation of Farouk El-Okdah, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Ramez is expected to assume his duties on February 3 following the approval of the upper house of parliament, it said.

(Reporting by Tom Perry Writing by Maria Golovnina Editing by Patrick Werr)