Ahmed Kojak, deputy finance minister for monetary policy, speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Cairo, Egypt August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt is in talks with China to obtain $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds) in financing, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak said, without giving further details.

"All the details are with the central bank," he said.

Egypt has reached a staff level agreement for a $12 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund and must secure around $6 billion in bilateral financing to obtain approval for the program.

