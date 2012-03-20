Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral at the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt's Coptic Pope Shenouda III attends an Easter service in the main cathedral in Cairo in this April 23, 2011 file photo. Egyptian Coptic Christian Pope Shenouda III, 88, died in Egypt on March 17, 2012, his political adviser Hany Aziz told Reuters. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral outside the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptian Christians hold up flowers at the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

CAIRO Thousands of mourners gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam.

Shenouda, who died on Saturday aged 88, promoted religious harmony, winning respect among the Muslim majority, but his last years witnessed a growth in sectarian tension that worsened with the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak last year.

"I can't tell you how much sorrow I have inside me. This was a great, great man and it will be hard to find anyone like him again," said Ivon Mosaed, a 52-year-old Christian Copt who heads an educational institute offering foreign languages courses.

Religious leaders from across the world, including a delegation of senior Catholics from the Vatican, joined thousands of Copts in the Orthodox Cathedral as long-bearded priests wearing bulbous black mitres prayed over Shenouda's body lying in an open coffin, a golden mitre on his head and a gold-tipped staff in his hand.

A delegation from the ruling military council and several candidates for Egypt's upcoming presidential elections attended the funeral. Security was tight, with dozens of police and army trucks positioned outside the cathedral and plainclothes police posted on bridges and in streets nearby.

Prayers, in Egypt's ancient Coptic language that pre-dates the arrival of Islam in the seventh century, were led by Bishop Bakhomious, head of a church district in the Nile Delta north of Cairo, who will hold the post of pope for two months until a new leader is elected.

Mourners repeated the prayers, which echoed around the cathedral's tall, white nave adorned with gleaming gold icons. Some wept as they prayed, including billionaire Coptic businessman Naguib Sawiris, an outspoken critic of Islamic radicalism.

"I am so sad of course and many of my Muslim relatives are sad as well," said Muslim university student Iman, who was dressed in black and wearing a black veil. "He was a decent Egyptian man who was also known for being very wise."

COMPLAINTS OF DISCRIMINATION

Egypt has seen less of the religious violence that prompted members of ancient Christian communities to migrate from Iraq and other Arab countries.

But Coptic Christians, who comprise about a tenth of Egypt's 80 million people, have long complained of discrimination.

Shenouda strongly opposed Islamic militancy yet also strove to quell growing anger among Copts over attacks on churches, sectarian clashes sparked by inter-faith romances, family feuds and disputes over church building permits.

His task grew harder on New Year's Day last year when 23 people were killed in a bomb attack on a church in Alexandria that the authorities blamed on Islamic militants based in Gaza.

Many Copts accused the government of failing to protect them from a clearly growing menace, a stance that sat uneasily with Shenouda's support for the authorities.

The sense that Shenouda had been overtaken by events grew with the popular uprising that overthrew the autocratic leader in February last year. Some Muslim leaders also offered Mubarak their public support during his last days in office.

Occasional clashes have erupted since the uprising and at least 25 people died in October when Christians clashed with military police in central Cairo.

Shenouda's successor will need to deal with a new political establishment dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement long banned under Mubarak whose party swept recent parliamentary elections on the promise of a more Islamic society.

Some Muslims reacted angrily in 2010 to comments from one Coptic bishop that appeared to call into question the authenticity of some Koranic verses. Shenouda issued a formal apology for the comments, calling them "inappropriate".

The bishop, Bishoy, who heads the church in the Nile Delta towns of Damietta and Kafr El-Sheikh, has been named by some Coptic media as one of three potential candidates for pope.

DESERT MONASTERY BURIAL

But it remains unclear whether Coptic leaders are leaning towards a more assertive public stance to defend their interests. Their message for now is that Shenouda's legacy must endure.

One of Shenouda's oft-repeated sayings, also cited in newspapers, was: "Egypt is not a nation we live in, rather it is a nation that lives in us."

"All we can say now is that all senior priests are followers of Pope Shenouda and most of them were led by him to join the church, and when whoever of them takes the position of pope they will follow Shenouda's path," said Father Anglos Ishaq, head of the Coptic church on Egypt's north coast.

Egyptian media said board members of the Church's city councils would vote to choose three candidates to replace Shenouda. A young child would make the final choice by picking one of those three names out of a hat, the media said.

Tens of thousands of Egyptians have paid their respects at the cathedral since Shenouda died. For much of the time, his body was placed in a seated position on a ceremonial throne dressed in gold and red embroidered vestments.

On Sunday, the cathedral had to close its doors several times in an attempt to contain the crowds. Two mourners died killed by the crowding crush and exhaustion, medical sources said.

Shenouda's body was due to be flown from a military air base to be buried in Wadi el Natrun monastery in the desert northwest of Cairo, where the late pope had asked to be interred.

Shenouda was banished to the monastery in 1981 by then-President Anwar Sadat after he criticised the government's handling of an Islamic insurgency in the 1970s and Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

