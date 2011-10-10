CAIRO Egypt's ruling military council called on its government on Monday to carry out a swift investigation into clashes that erupted between Christian protesters and military police, leaving at least 25 people dead.

State television showed Field Marshall Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, who leads the council, and other generals meeting a day after the late night violence that was the worst since the army took control following Hosni Mubarak's ouster.

The army also said they would take all necessary measures to maintain security and repeated their commitment to plan for handing power to civilians, after activists accused them of using heavy-handed tactics to disperse Christians who were protesting about an attack on a church in southern Egypt.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)