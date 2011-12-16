CAIRO At least two people were killed in clashes on Friday between demonstrators and troops in the worst violence since the start of Egypt's first free election in six decades, medical sources said.

A worker at a makeshift field hospital said a third person had died from gunshot wounds. At least 99 people were also injured.

The violence started overnight and continued throughout Friday when military police tried to break up a sit-in by pro-democracy activists in front of the cabinet building.

Army troops fired shots late on Friday in an attempt to disperse protesters who had been throwing petrol bombs at a parliament building. It was not immediately clear if the shots being fired were live or rubber bullets.

