CAIRO Nine people were killed in clashes that erupted at an anti-army protest near Cairo's Defence Ministry on Wednesday, an Interior Ministry source said.

Mohamed Mursi, the presidential candidate for the Muslim Brotherhood, said in a statement he was suspending his campaign for two days in mourning for the dead, the second candidate to announce a suspension of campaigning in protest.

The Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party said it was boycotting a meeting planned between the army council and political parties after violence it said signalled an attempt to "obstruct the handover of power" by a July 1 deadline.

